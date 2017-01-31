Up for Some ‘Light Laundry’?

Jeanologia, the Spanish developer and distributor of laser-finishing equipment for jeans and other apparel, and Lenzing, the maker of Tencel, have joined forces to showcase the benefits of “laser laundry technology” on Tencel fabrics and garments.

The two companies recently conducted a study to demonstrate the benefits of finishing Tencel fabrics with laser technology. The companies have dubbed Tencel a “Light-Sensitive Fiber Powered by Jeanologia”

“Effective laser marking requires quick and effective dye removal, clear image definition, sharp image outline and smooth grey scale transition. Fabrics that contain Tencel have the above desired characteristics and are the perfect fabrics to work with laser” said Begoña Garcia, senior technologist at Jeanologia,

Based in Valencia, Spain, Jeanologia works with textile and apparel companies to find "industrial solutions in garment finishing, developing sound principles of ecology, efficiency and ethics.“

“The relationship between Tencel and Jeanologia dates back to 1994 and between then and now we have participated in many different projects together,“ said Michael Kininmonth, Lenzing project manager. “The relationship is such that they now are highly familiar with each-others know-how, such that working together has become almost second nature.”

Garcia and Kininmonth will lead a webinar—scheduled for 10 a.m. EST on Feb. 15—to discuss the advantages of laser finishing on Tencel fabrics.

Visitors can register for the webinar here.