Cross Colours X MeUndies

TJ Walker and Carl Jones helped launch streetwear style with their brand Cross Colours more than 20-years ago. The designers asked their fans to believe in Cross Colours’ democratic ethos of knocking out prejudice. Now fans can do more than wear Cross Colours on their sleeves. On July 6, Cross Colours will partner with MeUndies to release a line of underwear featuring Cross Colours’ prints and trademark looks. The underwear will make a debut on www.meundies.com. Like the Cross Colours tag line has asked for years,’Ya dig?!’