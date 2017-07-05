Cross Colours X MeUndies bikini. Images courtesy of Cross Colours X MeUndies.

Cross Colours X MeUndies bikini. Images courtesy of Cross Colours X MeUndies.

Cross Colours X MeUndies

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, July 5, 2017

TJ Walker and Carl Jones helped launch streetwear style with their brand Cross Colours more than 20-years ago. The designers asked their fans to believe in Cross Colours’ democratic ethos of knocking out prejudice. Now fans can do more than wear Cross Colours on their sleeves. On July 6, Cross Colours will partner with MeUndies to release a line of underwear featuring Cross Colours’ prints and trademark looks. The underwear will make a debut on www.meundies.com. Like the Cross Colours tag line has asked for years,’Ya dig?!’

photo

Trunk from Cross Colours X MeUndies.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS