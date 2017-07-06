TEXTILES Hyosung and Sofileta Partner for New Creora Fresh Collection

French textile mill Sofileta is working with South Korean fiber company Hyosung on a new collection featuring Hyosung’s Creora Fresh fiber.

Sofileta, which is known for its performance and technical textiles, has developed a collection featuring the Creora Fresh permanent antimicrobial technology, which works through a proprietary process that creates a chemical bond with the Creora spandex fiber.

“We are committed to leveraging our technical capabilities to service the needs of customers for performance plus fashion. Our expertise is to customize the fabrics for the needs of the specific end-use application,” said Dominique Heuillard, Sofileta innovation manager, in a company statement. “Creora Fresh allows us to add another element of performance for intimates and sportswear.”

Based in Seoul, Hyosung has a global network of more than 36 subsidiaries and international offices around the world. This year, the company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Creora, which Hyosung produces in facilities around the world, including Korea, China, Vietnam, Turkey and Brazil.