Luxe Knits With a Creative Edge

Born and Raised in Los Angeles, designer and consultant Nathalie Saphier recently showcased the Spring/Summer '17 collection of her Replica knits line at a trunk show at Belljar in L.A.’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

No stranger to refined and beautiful women’s wear, Saphier has been part of the LA fashion landscape since 2001. She launched her namesake collection in 2000 which brought her back to LA. Prior to that, she built her design reputation in Paris as an in-house freelance designer for such clients as Sonia Rykiel, Christophe Lemaire and most recently, Isabel Marant. In Los Angeles, she took a hiatus from designing her collection to work as a wardrobe stylist, working with numerous celebrities and top industry photographers. She has also consulted and designed for Joie, Equipment, Raquel Allegra and A.L.C., to name a few.

Her current collection of Replica knits takes her back to what she truly loves—producing what inspires her creatively. Her playful and creative personality really shows in the latest collection. Her passion for music, life in the ’70s and early ’80s and designs of vintage Paper Moon graphics inspired her beautiful knit collection. Done in fine cottons and cotton/Lurex blends, these are truly what luxury knits are all about. Retail price points range from $180 for printed tees to $500 for fine knit sweaters and track pants.

Belljar is located at 1764 North Vermont Ave. in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood.