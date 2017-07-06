NY Textile Preview Textile Trends

NY TEXTILE PREVIEW

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Gray Day

It’s a glamorous gray day for textile designers who color intricate lace patterns and delicate, luxe knits in shades of silver, charcoal and slate.

Velvet Crush

Textile designers bring the luxe look of velvet to prints, quilted designs and burnout patterns.

Hi-Lo Texture

Sweater knits, mélange patterns and twill weaves and prints showcase an extra dimension of textile texture.

Geo Pop

Pop Art motifs and bright colors mix with geometric design for a fresh take on geo patterns.

Juice Up

Textiles are awash in fresh shades of orange, persimmon and mango.

Sequins

Sequined designs—and printed variations—add a touch of glamor and sparkle to swim fabrics, nets and velvet.

Gold Standard

Designers go for the gold offering a gilded take on laces and knits.

New Lines

Textile designs take on traditional stripes and line patterns and give them a fresh perspective with layered designs, abstract line patterns and novelty knits.

Watercolors

Textile designers find inspiration in the liquid look of watercolors for ombré patterns, tie-dyes, and floral and abstract designs with the sparkle of foil prints.

Take Wing

Textile designs find inspiration in butterfly, bird and feather motifs for prints and delicate laces.

Open Weave

Open-weave patterns, mesh, fishnets and loose-woven and knit designs offer a breezy take on textiles.

Rose Gold

Textile designers give pink a glamorous makeover in metallic rose gold.

