NY TEXTILE PREVIEW NY Textile Preview Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Gray Day It’s a glamorous gray day for textile designers who color intricate lace patterns and delicate, luxe knits in shades of silver, charcoal and slate.

Photo Gallery Velvet Crush Textile designers bring the luxe look of velvet to prints, quilted designs and burnout patterns.

Photo Gallery Hi-Lo Texture Sweater knits, mélange patterns and twill weaves and prints showcase an extra dimension of textile texture.

Photo Gallery Geo Pop Pop Art motifs and bright colors mix with geometric design for a fresh take on geo patterns.

Photo Gallery Juice Up Textiles are awash in fresh shades of orange, persimmon and mango.

Photo Gallery Sequins Sequined designs—and printed variations—add a touch of glamor and sparkle to swim fabrics, nets and velvet.

Photo Gallery Gold Standard Designers go for the gold offering a gilded take on laces and knits.

Photo Gallery New Lines Textile designs take on traditional stripes and line patterns and give them a fresh perspective with layered designs, abstract line patterns and novelty knits.

Photo Gallery Watercolors Textile designers find inspiration in the liquid look of watercolors for ombré patterns, tie-dyes, and floral and abstract designs with the sparkle of foil prints.

Photo Gallery Take Wing Textile designs find inspiration in butterfly, bird and feather motifs for prints and delicate laces.

Photo Gallery Open Weave Open-weave patterns, mesh, fishnets and loose-woven and knit designs offer a breezy take on textiles.

Photo Gallery Rose Gold Textile designers give pink a glamorous makeover in metallic rose gold.

DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Dunière, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Friedmans Ltd., 0044 (0) 161 975 9002, www.friedmans.co.uk

Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, josiseverson.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Lyma International s.r.l., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

NK Textile, (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Swisstulle, +41 (0)71 969 32 32, www.swisstulle.ch

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789-0146, (213) 910-3896, www.tricots-liesse.com