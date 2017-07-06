NY Textile Preview Textile Trends

NY TEXTILE PREVIEW
Gray Day
It’s a glamorous gray day for textile designers who color intricate lace patterns and delicate, luxe knits in shades of silver, charcoal and slate.
Velvet Crush
Textile designers bring the luxe look of velvet to prints, quilted designs and burnout patterns.
Hi-Lo Texture
Sweater knits, mélange patterns and twill weaves and prints showcase an extra dimension of textile texture.
Geo Pop
Pop Art motifs and bright colors mix with geometric design for a fresh take on geo patterns.
Juice Up
Textiles are awash in fresh shades of orange, persimmon and mango.
Sequins
Sequined designs—and printed variations—add a touch of glamor and sparkle to swim fabrics, nets and velvet.
Gold Standard
Designers go for the gold offering a gilded take on laces and knits.
New Lines
Textile designs take on traditional stripes and line patterns and give them a fresh perspective with layered designs, abstract line patterns and novelty knits.
Watercolors
Textile designers find inspiration in the liquid look of watercolors for ombré patterns, tie-dyes, and floral and abstract designs with the sparkle of foil prints.
Take Wing
Textile designs find inspiration in butterfly, bird and feather motifs for prints and delicate laces.
Open Weave
Open-weave patterns, mesh, fishnets and loose-woven and knit designs offer a breezy take on textiles.
Rose Gold
Textile designers give pink a glamorous makeover in metallic rose gold.
DIRECTORY
A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Dunière, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Friedmans Ltd., 0044 (0) 161 975 9002, www.friedmans.co.uk
Josi Severson, (612) 708-7696, josiseverson.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Lyma International s.r.l., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
NK Textile, (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com
Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Swisstulle, +41 (0)71 969 32 32, www.swisstulle.ch
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789-0146, (213) 910-3896, www.tricots-liesse.com