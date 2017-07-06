“This Is Us” actor Lonnie Chavis decked out in his Minions skater shoes for the launch party

The Team Behind Puma’s Minion-Inspired Style

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, July 6, 2017

Stylist/designer Estevan Ramos with Tourist Minion Jerry

Dave and Jerry’s shoe choice for the event: a beach-inspired espadrille

The launch party for Puma x Minions, the recent collab between venerable athletic shoe Puma and the cute, yellow creatures from the “Despicable Me” film series drew an eclectic crowd.

The June 28 party at Bait on Melrose was hosted by Universal Brand Development and Illumination Entertainment, creators of the Minions franchise and athletic brand Puma. Using the graphics and environments of the Minions character art with the clean, classic footwear and athletic line of Puma created unique, timeless styles that has no age boundary.

“We are so proud to partner with such a great athletic brand like Puma,” said Lourdes Moscoso Ransier, vice president of creative products at Illumination. “We wanted to spotlight the Minion’s humor and their fun antics. Their endeavor to be great sportsmen. We always like to work with brands that cater to both adults and kids.” Creative design is always based on humor, Ransier said. Illumination’s Claudia Mienik, senior vice president of creative design, and David Swift, creative director, were the key team members in the brainchild of the collaboration, working with the Universal brand partnership team.

The collection’s launch preceded the opening of “Despicable Me 3,” which grossed $142 million globally. Be on the look out for the latest fashions on the streets with cute, yellow creatures and icons named Stuart, Carl and Kevin seen on classic athletic footwear, Tees, sweats and hoodies and styled accessories.

Some of the footwear offerings at the events including junior model making it his own style with graffiti jeans

Graphic inspirations on posters and packaging

Lourdes Moscoso Ransier, by Illumination Brand Development vice president of creative products, proudly showing off some of the graphic sweats and hoodies

Illumination Brand Development’s Jose Alvarez and Jina Kim, both senior design managers, with Lourdes Moscoso Ransier, vice president of creative products; Kristen Botshekan, Universal design manager; a colorful turn-of-the-20th century Minions fan and paparazzi showing us his summer Rasta-inspired look especially for the Minions

The standing-room-only scene of excited Minion fans taking in all the Puma x Minions collection offerings while sipping on the events signature cocktails of Kevin’s Wild Berry Daiquiri, Carl in the Coconut and Stuart’s Strawberry Mint Mule

