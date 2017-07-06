The Team Behind Puma’s Minion-Inspired Style

The launch party for Puma x Minions, the recent collab between venerable athletic shoe Puma and the cute, yellow creatures from the “Despicable Me” film series drew an eclectic crowd.

The June 28 party at Bait on Melrose was hosted by Universal Brand Development and Illumination Entertainment, creators of the Minions franchise and athletic brand Puma. Using the graphics and environments of the Minions character art with the clean, classic footwear and athletic line of Puma created unique, timeless styles that has no age boundary.

“We are so proud to partner with such a great athletic brand like Puma,” said Lourdes Moscoso Ransier, vice president of creative products at Illumination. “We wanted to spotlight the Minion’s humor and their fun antics. Their endeavor to be great sportsmen. We always like to work with brands that cater to both adults and kids.” Creative design is always based on humor, Ransier said. Illumination’s Claudia Mienik, senior vice president of creative design, and David Swift, creative director, were the key team members in the brainchild of the collaboration, working with the Universal brand partnership team.

The collection’s launch preceded the opening of “Despicable Me 3,” which grossed $142 million globally. Be on the look out for the latest fashions on the streets with cute, yellow creatures and icons named Stuart, Carl and Kevin seen on classic athletic footwear, Tees, sweats and hoodies and styled accessories.