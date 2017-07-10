Penolope Gazin, left, and Kate Dwyer of Witchsy, at the online community's first anniversary party.

Witchsy’s 1st!

By Andrew Asch | Monday, July 10, 2017

Since pen touched paper and paint touched canvas, artists have groused about censorship. Artistic online community/ e-boutique Witchsy aims to take the muzzle off of artists, all while selling T-shirts, hats, fashions, jewelry, pins, prints and you-name-it . The site guarantees shoppers that they are buying goods directly from an artist and the craftspeople/artisans fulfill the orders.

On July 8, Witchsy celebrated its 1st anniversary with a studio party around Los Angeles’ Glassell Park/Atwater Village area. Check it out.

Chelsea Hughes of brand Cantiq/LA, left, and Lindsay Hearts of the Foxblood brand.

Monica Reyes, left and designer Ayumi Shibata.

Witchsy 1st anniversary party.

