Witchsy’s 1st!

Since pen touched paper and paint touched canvas, artists have groused about censorship. Artistic online community/ e-boutique Witchsy aims to take the muzzle off of artists, all while selling T-shirts, hats, fashions, jewelry, pins, prints and you-name-it . The site guarantees shoppers that they are buying goods directly from an artist and the craftspeople/artisans fulfill the orders.

On July 8, Witchsy celebrated its 1st anniversary with a studio party around Los Angeles’ Glassell Park/Atwater Village area. Check it out.