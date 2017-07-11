RESORT FASHION Trina Turk Adds Her Design Flair to the Poolside Cabanas at W Los Angeles

If you happen to be lounging around the pool at the W Los Angeles and the interior design of the cabanas seems familiar, you'll know why.

Los Angeles designer Trina Turk, known for her colorful prints that exude resort living, was hired by the W Los Angeles near UCLA to revamp the look of its cabanas.

Turk, who has a handful of stores across the country, including Palm Springs and Los Angeles, looked to her indoor/outdoor Schumacher collection for inspiration, using the Carmel coastline pattern and her peacock ikat print for fabric used in curtains, ottomans, pillows and other items inside the cabanas.



"We chose shades of blue to represent Southern California’s coastal vibe, offering guests relaxation in a city location,” Turk said.

Coordinating with the new look, there will be a monthly pop-up shop stocked with Turk's coastal wares as part of the W Los Angeles' Sunday Daydream series. The first Trina Turk pop-up will be this Sunday, July 16, from noon to 5 p.m. It will continue through Sept. 25.