Get Your Greylin On

Mark your calendars, Greylin fans. The contemporary label is hosting its annual sample sale.

Set for July 21-23, the sale will be held at the company’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

L.A.–based Greylin is designed by Dora Lim, who also serves as creative director for the company. Brazil-born Lim studied fashion design and product development at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising before launching Greylin in 2010.