Host Holly Robinson Peete, left, and designer Rubin Singer onstage at HollyRod Foundation's DesignCare Gala. Photos by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

HollyRod’s DesignCare Gala

By Andrew Asch | Monday, July 17, 2017

The non-profit HollyRod Foundation is devoted to giving care to those living with autism and Parkinson’s Disease. On July 15, the foundation spread the word on its mission in a stylish way.

It produced the 19th Annual Designcare event. It featured a fashion show from designer Rubin Singer at the residence of boxer Sugar Ray Leonard in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

During the event, it gave awards to the following people. The Matthew T. Robinson Award of Courage was given to Linda Ronstandt. The HollyRod Humanitarian Award was given to Sugar Ray Leonard. The Angel on the Path Award was presented to Karen E. Smith. The HollyRod Autism Champion Award was given to Chase Coleman. The HollyRod Corporate Compassion Award was given to Sesame Workshop. Take a look at the Rubin Singer runway show from the night.

