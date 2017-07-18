Fashionistas x Music Lovers at Rebel Rebel

Estevan Ramos | Tuesday, July 18, 2017

photo

KCRW DJ Jason Bentley, right, with Gina Del Campo

Los Angeles’s Hammer museum and Southern California radio station KCRW are hosting a series of free eclectic concerts and DJ sets on Thursday evenings in July at the museum in L.A.’s Westwood neighborhood.

The series, titled “Rebel, Rebel,” puts women on center stage. It lived up to its name on July 13, with an evening headlined by with the sultry sounds of Niia and her live band. Her model looks and Sade-inspired vibe attracted the fashion and music crowd. Opening for her was local songwriter Spelles who equally gave way to that cool, jazzy sound and vibe. Between sets, the ever-popular DJ Anne Litt spinned a variety of music sets from House to funky old school ’70s and everything between.

Westside fashion was on high alert that evening with looks ranging from sleek and sexy to rocker and SoCal denims. For many of the women, stilettos were the shoe choice—even for dancing. This is one summer event worth checking out. The museum is also open during the concert series for those who need a little art break between music sets and dancing. It’s an all-age event so an evening with the family can also be a night out dancing.

The Hammer is located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd.

photo

KCRW DJ Anne Litt on the decks

photo

Singer Niia, left, and her band

photo

Singer/songwriter Spelles

photo

"Summer Chic” went from experimental to biker-inspired, always sexy and feminine

photo

“SoCal Denims” is always a favorite, paired with bustiers and athletic jerseys, deconstructed denim keeps the trend fresh

photo

“Teen Spirit” has a youthful feel with a grown-up appeal.

photo

“Cool Rebels” are for guys who make their own rules. Robert Del Campo (pictured, far left) opted for a “Rebel Rebel” neck tattoo as his accessory of choice for the evening. The looks were cool, confident and relaxed with a vintage edge.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS