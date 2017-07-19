1 Man’s Ring Around the Collar, 1 Woman’s Art

Some may call ring around the collar dirty laundry. Not Lun*na Menoh.

With paintings, sculptures and fashion that she has created out of dirty collars, the Los Angeles-based Menoh finds art, beauty and a bit about human nature.

“The dirty collar brings shame to the worker, and I find this interesting because the stain is caused by men working for a living,” Menoh wrote in an email.” I'm fascinated with the shame that comes with the dirty collar, as well as the role of the 'housewife' who needs to clean the collar on a regular basis for their husband. There are issues of classism, feminism, as well as economic history. My job as the artist is to expose the dirty collar to the world so that we can explore its history as well as its beauty.”

On 8 PM Saturday, July 22, at Art Exchange Gallery near downtown Long Beach, Calif., Menoh will produce a fashion show of clothes she made from stained white shirts. Also look out for a performance by Les Sewing Sisters. Its Menoh and some friends playing music made by sewing machines. Art Exchange is located at 356 E. 3rd St. in Long Beach.