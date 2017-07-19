EVENTS The CMC Balloons With Fun

Nothing like coming in to work and finding that the lobby of your office building has been decorated for a party.

On Wednesday, BizBash Live LA returned to the CMC for a day of breakfast, lunch, networking, exhibits and workshops on a variety of subjects that ranged from "How to Perfect Your Nonprofit's Message" to "How to Legally Plan Events With Marijuana."

Adding to the element of fun was a vast exhibit that employed hundreds of balloons in various colors that hung from the lobby ceiling and also formed a 6-foot wall of pink, green and white.

Most intriguing was a creature made of white balloons that walked around the lobby delighting children and adults alike. I suspect there was a real person under that movable bubble of balloons.

The people responsible for the burst of balloons was Balloonzilla, a company down in Irvine, Calif. Good job, balloon people.