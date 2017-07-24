Angel Biotek On Abbot Kinney

Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard has changed greatly over the past decade, causing many to complain that the street doesn’t have any more room for new brands or even the secret sauce that made it special in the first place. Venice area designer Angel Biotek hopes to prove those people wrong…at least for a bit.

She produced a debut party July 20 gallery for her self named, emerging brand, Angel Biotek, at an Abbot Kinney gallery. The line specifically puts a streetwear lens on a cast of her characters, such as Go-Rilla, the Nuke Monster and the Goodbye Monster. You’ll find them on woven shirts, Ts, fatigues, bomber jackets and other accoutrements. Retail price points range from $60 to $595.

Also featured, a line of Angel Biotek shirts featuring the photographic work of Shelby Woods. He is Angel’s husband and a photographer who chronicled the San Francisco Bay Area skate scene. The July 20 party also was a debut for the Hella Tight photography show exhibiting the work of Woods and some friends.

The Angel Biotek pop-up is scheduled to run through the end of August at 1108 Abbot Kinney Blvd.