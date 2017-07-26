Blast Cult’s Merch Lifts Off

Fashion’s festival styles have been featuring band T-shirts for years. Here’s a new angle; how about T-shirts from musical instrument makers? Remember Zildjian and Fender tees? How about an emerging instrument maker?

Blast Cult plans to make a splash in that festival and ultra rocker world. For the past six years, Blast Cult’s Jason Burns has been making guitars, bass guitars and upright basses with swamp wood from his native Louisiana in his studio in Orange, Calif.

He partnered with artist Mason Brown, you may remember him from rock inspired T-shirt labels Cardboard Robot and Church of Clocky – to make merch for Blast Cult. “We have a lot of musicians touring. They ask for support product,” Burns said.”We figured it's a natural progression. So it's not just clothing, but things that work for tour;charms or limited things we come up with in the wood shop, like an occasional pocket knife or lucky rabbit foot keychain. Things for a life on the road!”

It kinda makes sense. Along with getting a bridge for a standup bass at Blast Cult, you also can get a T-shirt or a hoodie bearing the graphic of a three-eyed cat. Rawk ‘n’ roll!