Snake Oil Provision’s Long Beach Reopening

After trying different sites in Long Beach, Calif., Ben Neuhaus and Miranda Malloy think they have found the right spot for Snake Oil Provisions. It’s in the historic Lafayette building in Long Beach’s East Village Arts District.

On July 29, the duo held a reopening party at boutique, located at 132 Linden Ave., a few blocks from the Long Beach Convention Center, and right in the middle of a buzzing district for bars, restaurants and galleries.

Neuhaus said that Long Beach remains underserved in retail. He and Malloy continue to take their chances on something increasingly endangered in retail; the multi-brand boutique. Along with selling the house brand, Snake Oil Provisions, the boutique also offers brands such as Schott NYC, RRL, Patagonia, 3Sixteen, Stevenson Overall Co., Earl’s Apparel, Gitman Vintage, and Red Wing Heritage.