Everyday Resort Living at Elodie K

The official start to summer is still a few weeks away, but at Elodie K. in Los Angeles, every day feels like a sunny vacation.

Parisian Elodie Khayat had been living in Los Angeles for several years before she opened her Elodie K boutique in 2013. Located on chic Melrose Place, the two-story boutique has a relaxed, elegant, L.A. look that reflects Khayat’s personal style, which blends resort styles with edgier pieces such as a leather jacket or boots.

“It’s gypset for a woman who loves to travel to sunny places and resorts,” Khayat said. “It’s not about trends. It’s about having a special beautiful piece. I try to bring in designers brand I couldn’t find anywhere else.

Among the lines Elodie K. carries are St. Barth–based Lolita Jaca, Brazil-based Fine Collection and Corsica-based swim line Calarena Swim, as well as Italian label Etro, British brands Bella Freud and Melissa Odabash, and U.S. brands Sea New York and 3x1. This spring, she hosted a trunk show Rein Planet, a London-based collection of whimsical, light-up handbags.

A year ago, Khayat began producing a collection of jewelry featuring gold, diamond and semi-precious stones.

“I started the jewelry collection five of six years ago with pieces I wanted to wear,” she said. Soon clients were asking to buy the delicate necklaces, bangles, rings, earrings and ear cuffs.

The Elodie K. Jewelry collection launched with a fashion film, which landed the top prize for jewelry at the International Fashion Film Awards at the La Jolla International Film Festival in 2016. The initial collection, titled “Resurrection” took inspiration from thorns as a motif that “protects the self from the challenges of life.” The follow-up collection, called “Navajo,” takes inspiration from Native American art and iconography with pieces featuring soft brights and a mix of geometric and botanical motifs.

Produced in an “amazing factory” in Hong Kong staffed with French workers, Elodie K. Jewelry is “fine jewelry you want to wear every day,” the designer said. Pieces are designed to be stacked and layered for an everyday luxurious look. Wholesale prices range from $750 to $2,000, with a few special pieces priced higher.

To complement a growing fragrance section of the Elodie K. boutique, the designer also launched her own collection of scented candles and perfume, created to let customers bring the shop experience home with them.

Elodie K. is located at 8428 Melrose Place. For more information, call (323) 658-5060 or visit www.elodiek.com.