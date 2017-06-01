Fred Segal Announces Shops for WeHo Location

Fred Segal made headlines in December with the announcement that a Fred Segal boutique compound would open at the 8500 Sunset building in West Hollywood, Calif.

On June 1, Fred Segal announced a few retail partners who would move into the compound, scheduled to open this fall. Permanent retail shops include multi-brand men’s shop The Highline, multi-brand women’s shop Fred Segal by Maris Collective, EGGY, which is the first West Coast retail space from the Council of Fashion Designers of America, one-of-a-kind sustainable clothing by Atelier & Repairs, vintage clothiers Replika Vintage, eyewear store Framed Ewe, and The Pancake Epidemic, a project fronted by design and marketing wiz Dr. Romanelli.