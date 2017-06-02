Before the LA Fashion Market, showroom owners on the CMC's 3rd floor of the A-wing took a break for a photo. Seated from left, Fern Liberson, CMC suite number A317, Ernesto Mantilla and Rosanne Tritica of Betty Bottom showroom Lisa Lenchner of Lisa Lenchner Sales, Sharon Koshet of Sharon Koshet Sales and Robert Friedman of A331. Standing from right, Melody Fast of Melody Fast Sales, Lea Goldman, A328, Kathy Barrett, A336, Jessi Diaz A313, and Margaret Cox A394.

Before the LA Fashion Market, showroom owners on the CMC's 3rd floor of the A-wing took a break for a photo. Seated from left, Fern Liberson, CMC suite number A317, Ernesto Mantilla and Rosanne Tritica of Betty Bottom showroom Lisa Lenchner of Lisa Lenchner Sales, Sharon Koshet of Sharon Koshet Sales and Robert Friedman of A331. Standing from right, Melody Fast of Melody Fast Sales, Lea Goldman, A328, Kathy Barrett, A336, Jessi Diaz A313, and Margaret Cox A394.

CMC's 3rd Floor Party for LA Fashion Market

By Andrew Asch | Friday, June 2, 2017

Many of the showroom owners and staff on the A wing of the 3rd floor of the California Market Center are veterans of fashion business. But for the first time, they are teaming up to host a breakfast buffet for LA Fashion Market.

The 3rd floor’s buffet, located by the A wing elevators, starts 9AM, June 4, a day before the official opening of the market. Melody Fast, of Melody Fast Sales showroom, said the buffet will save time for retail buyers starting their day. “Eat here, visit the showrooms,” Fast said.

Get ready for bagels, fruit, coffee, orange juice, pastries, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and a raffle. For the three days of the buffet June, 4-6, the buffet organizers will be holding a raffle for a $50 gift card to Starbucks. Entry to the buffet and the raffle is a business card.

