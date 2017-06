Comeback for Beverly Hills Hosiery

The downtown Los Angeles fashion biz mourned the loss of Beverly Hills Hosiery earlier this year. It has been selling hosiery, intimates and costumes since 1934. But this company, which gained the reputation as a go-to place for fishnet stockings, is making a comeback. It will reopen under new ownership. It will take a bow at a new retail space near the corner of 8th and Los Angeles streets in downtown Los Angeles this summer, according to a company spokesman.