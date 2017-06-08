TECHNOLOGY Centric to Host PLM Education Series at Outdoor Retailer

Los Gatos, Calif.–based product lifecycle management (PLM) solution provider Centric Software will host a series of seminars and demos to help apparel companies “Get PLM Educated” at the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Salt Lake City next month.

During the trade show’s July 26–29 run, Centric will host group and one-on-one demo sessions at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek.

On July 27, Centric will hold a “PLM Lunch & Learn Session” featuring Centric’s new Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) of Digital Boards. Centric VIP is a digital collection of boards for touch-based devices that is connected to PLM and geared toward executives, creative, merchandising, product development, sourcing, and sales and marketing teams. The lunch will be at noon at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek.

That evening, the company will host a dinner at Squatters Brew Pub in Salt Lake City at 6:30 p.m. near the Salt Palace Convention Center.

All the events are free to attend, but registration is required. Attendees can register on the events page at www.centricsoftware.com. Centric’s flagship product is Centric 8, which helps fashion, retail, luxury, footwear, outdoor and consumer-goods companies with merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality and collection management functionality.