MANUFACTURING Equestrian Designs Taps New Reps in the Mid-South, New England

Santa Barbara, Calif.–based Equestrian Designs has new representation in Texas and New England.

The company will be represented in Texas and the adjacent states by Pam Kramer and Associates, located in the Dallas Market Center.

Alan Hyman’s Clothing & Accessories Galore in Dedham, Mass., will represent the company in New England and upstate New York at the New England Apparel Club Show in Marlboro, Mass., as well as other markets in the Northeast.

The two representation companies join Equestrian Designs’ existing sales team, including Barbara Broadhurst for the Chicago–Great Lakes region, Kimberly Abell for the Southeast, Barbara Nogg for the Southwest region and in-house representative Analise Morales.

Founded in 1990, Equestrian Designs produces fashions that combine fashion and function. The made-in-America collection is sold in independent boutiques. The company is owned by husband-and-wife team Rick and Iona Ledesma. Iona Ledesma serves as the company designer while Rick Ledesma serves as chief executive officer. For more information, visit www.equestriandesigns.net.