35 YEARS OF GUESS Guess Celebrates 35 With FIDM Exhibition

Los Angeles–based Guess? Inc. recently celebrated its 35th anniversary with the opening of “Guess: 35 Years & Still Dreaming,” a retrospective exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries in downtown Los Angeles.

The June 5 event drew a mix of models, actors and influencers who took in the exhibition, which covers Guess’ iconic styles over the decades, including the “Marilyn” three-zip jean from the 1980s. Guess Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano was on hand to kick off the exhibition.

“This exhibition is a representation of Guess’ place at the forefront of fashion and its culture. It’s also an homage to Los Angeles, our home, our roots and our legacy in creating an industry here in our city,” said Marciano in a statement. “I am happy to share this special tribute with you. Our heritage is forever ingrained in denim, all denim out there, and this will continue to be the case for the next 35 years and beyond.”

The exhibition is now open to the public and runs through July 8.