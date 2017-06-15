MOSCHINO Moschino Returns to LA to Show Resort 2018

Photo Gallery Moschino Resort 2018 Runway Show Moschino Resort 2018 Runway Show | June 8 2017 | Milk Studios, Hollywood, CA | Photos by Tim Regas

Italian label Moschino returned to LA to host its Resort 2018 runway show, presented June 8 at Milk Studios in Hollywood, but Creative Director Jeremy Scott had Las Vegas—and the idea of an Americana road trip—in mind.

The collection incorporated motifs from mid-century Las Vegas neon signage, Westernwear details, pin-up girls, hot rods and biker culture. This season, Scott collaborated with Playboy. In the designer’s hands, that meant a mashup of Playboy bunny ears with pop-culture cartoon gals Betty Boop and Olive Oyl. Another pop culture collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants was part of a capsule collection in support of the (RED) AIDS organization. Scott’s runway was filled with patchwork denim mixed with gold leather and cowhide. Denim was studded in patterns that mimicked the kinetic light shows of Rat Pack–era Vegas. The designer used pin-up images as a recurring appliqué detail that recalled Henri Matisse paper and gouache cutouts.

“It’s been fun and enthralling to play with so many different elements of America in what for me is a totally new way,” Scott said in a statement. “I’ve tried to gussy up the earthy side a little and bring the glamorous side a little bit down to earth. That’s reflective of me, I suppose. I grew up on a farm, but I can walk the red carpet in Cannes.”