Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger

FASHION

Volcom Launches New Collection With Mick Jagger's Daughter

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, June 15, 2017

Lots of pizza and other noshes were passed around at a big launch party on Wednesday night at Start Los Angeles in downtown LA where Volcom debuted its Volcom x GMJ collection with brand ambassador Georgia May Jagger. Jagger is the 25-year-old English model whose parents happen to be rock 'n' roll royalty Mick Jagger and his former wife, Jerry Hall.

photo

Volcom x GMJ collection

The collection has a casual vibe with cropped tops, mini skirts, army jackets, boho blouses, rompers and lounge shorts - all selling for between $32 to $101.

photo

The party scene

There was music by Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards of Deap Vally and lots of dancing. Pizza was very popular as were the cocktails. Attending the big night were Suki Waterhouse, Alexandra Richards, James Jagger, Anoushka Sharma, Josh Ludlow and Ally Hilfiger.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS