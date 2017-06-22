Club Monaco's ’90s Nostalgia

There’s some ’90s nostalgia going down at Club Monaco. The Canadian retail chain has resurrected its old crest logo—circa 1980s and 1990s—for a new collection called #ClubThrowback.

The logo appears on T-shirts and sweatshirts in classic black, white and gray. An accompanying ad campaign, shot by Beau Grealy, features ’80s and ’90s icons Alicia Silverstone and Selma Blair. For the men’s pieces, Club Monaco tapped actor Justin Chambers, best known for “Grey’s Anatomy,” the long-running medical drama that debuted in 2005. (Chambers’ “Grey’s” co-star Patrick Dempsey, whose film career actually did start in the ’80s might have been more on point theme-wise).

The collection bowed today—throwback Thursday in the social media world. According to Fashionista, Silverstone, Blair and Chambers will be sharing #tbt memories on social media as part of the Club Monaco campaign.