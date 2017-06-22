FIDM Fêtes Menswear

Industry insiders had a chance to review the work of the graduates of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising’s Advanced Study Program in Menswear at a June 15 reception held at FIDM’s campus in downtown Los Angeles.

Guests were asked to evaluate each collection based on criteria such as theme, target market, fabrics and colors, tech packs, distribution strategies and marketing communications,

Do Hyuok (Paul) Moon was deemed “most marketable, cohesive collection based on appropriateness for the chosen target market” and Marceau Gadeau was named “most innovative, cohesive collection based on the silhouettes, fabrics and color choice.”

Judges included Joe Knoernschild, co-founder of action-sports brands Hurley and Billabong USA; Octavius Terry-Sims, co-founder and designer of GROOM; Devon Figueroa, men’s design and production manager of The Forecast Agency; Justin Janda, associate technical designer at 2253 Apparel for Celebrity Pink USA/Liverpool Jeans; and Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association.

Terry-Sims and Figueroa are both FIDM graduates. Figueroa graduated from FIDM’s menswear program and landed the “Most Innovative” honor in 2015.

In addition to Moon and Gadeau, the other graduates included Bahador Bojnordy, Yi-Wen (Ashley) Cheng, YunJoo (Ariel) Eum, Dorian Marquette, Chyna Perez and Nicole Snyder.