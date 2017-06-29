CK, The xx and L.A.

Calvin Klein Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons worked with The xx and photographer/filmmaker Alasdair McLellan to create the concept behind The xx’s “I Dare You” video.

Featuring “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and Paris Jackson, as well as some CK product placement, the video looks like a love letter to Los Angeles. In addition to the ubiquitous shots of sunsets, palm trees and smog-filtered skylines, the video showcases some of L.A.’s most iconic architecture—including Frank Lloyd Wright’s Sowden house and John Lautner’s Rainbow House.