BedHead Wakes Up With a New Owner

BedHead Pajamas, the nearly 20-year-old Los Angeles sleepwear company, has been acquired by Komar for an undisclosed price.

Komar, a New Jersey company started in 1908 that makes intimate wear, sleepwear and childrenswear, said BedHead will continue to operate as a distinct business unit and remain in Los Angeles while still manufacturing in the United States.

“Komar has the vision to help us to continue to build the BedHead brand while remaining true to the identity that we’ve worked so hard to build,” said BedHead founder and owner Renee Claire in a statement. “We are excited about the possibilities and could not imagine a better home for BedHead.”

Claire, who grew up in Canada, moved to Los Angeles in 1981 after graduating from college with the idea of starting a dress company. For five years, she designed and made the Renee Claire dress line until dresses started to go out of style in the late 1990s.

She was delivering what she thought was her last collection of dresses to a local retailer when she saw a pair of pajamas in the window of a boutique and thought she could design a better pair of PJs.

Quickly she learned to make her own colored and patterned cotton textiles and BedHead was born.

According to the pajama company, in three years it was producing more than 50,000 pairs of pajamas a year that were locally cut and sewn.

BedHead pajamas frequently have been seen on the large and small screen, including in TV shows such as “How I Met Your Mother,” “Sex and the City,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “2 Broke Girls.”

BedHead has a flagship store at 8663 W. Third St. in Los Angeles and is sold at more than 1,500 boutiques and department stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Target.