A look from the Mica J Smith line. All images courtesy of Brigade LA.

A look from the Mica J Smith line. All images courtesy of Brigade LA.

Brigade LA’s Awards Night Show With Elevate

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, March 1, 2017

While movie and red carpet fans were viewing the Academy Awards Feb. 26, more than nine emerging California lines presented a runway show at the Brigade LA boutique in downtown Los Angeles. One of the lines was Elevate, a collection by three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye. Models were supplied by The Model Experience, a program and showcase for unsigned models. Other lines presenting included Uncommon Apparel, AffectionInk, Lord Van, Kareena's and Kamoni.

photo

A look from the Elevate line.

photo

Kareena's

photo

Kamoni

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS