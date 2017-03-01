Brigade LA’s Awards Night Show With Elevate

While movie and red carpet fans were viewing the Academy Awards Feb. 26, more than nine emerging California lines presented a runway show at the Brigade LA boutique in downtown Los Angeles. One of the lines was Elevate, a collection by three-time Olympic medalist Will Claye. Models were supplied by The Model Experience, a program and showcase for unsigned models. Other lines presenting included Uncommon Apparel, AffectionInk, Lord Van, Kareena's and Kamoni.