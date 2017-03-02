Post Oscar, Colleen Atwood at Beverly Center’s Snoopy Fashion Exhibit

Pen and ink is not good enough for some cartoon characters. In the case of Peanuts characters Snoopy and Belle, some of the world's finest designers made clothes for them.

The Snoopy & Belle in Fashion exhibit, where fashion and comic strips meet, made a stop at Los Angeles’ Beverly Center. It shows 10 inch vinyl dolls of Snoopy and Belle, - and the looks made for the dolls by the likes of Anna Sui, Betsey Johnson, Bibhu Mohapatra, Calvin Klein Collection, Children of our Town, Christian Siriano, Costello Tagliapietra, Cristiano Burani, DSquared2 and Diane Von Furstenberg.

On the heels of winning an Oscar for costume design of film Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them Colleen Atwood stopped by the Beverly Center exhibit to see her designs on Snoopy and to reminisce on her longtime patronage of the mall. “As a costume designer, being in the Beverly Center is kind of a home away from home. I have spent so many nights running through the Beverly Center, madly looking for something for someone to wear in a film - last minute things. They’ve recently upped the game a little, there’s more designers here. It’s a home away from home for people like me, ” she said.

Snoopy & Belle in Fashion is scheduled to stay at Beverly Center until March 12.