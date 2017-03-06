Los Angeles Fashion Week Calendar: Fall 2017

Los Angeles Fashion Week events begin on March 8 and run through March 19. The calendar will be updated as events are added. Please note, many fashion week events are invitation-only. Please check with event organizers for further information.

MARCH 8

Style Fashion Week opening reception at the Skybar at the Mondrian Hotel | 8–11 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

MARCH 9

Style Fashion Week cocktails and marketplace at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 5 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Malan Breton at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 7 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Runway show TBA at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 9 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

MARCH 10

Style Fashion Week cocktails and marketplace at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 5 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Commatteo, Shahida Parides, Moods of Norway at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 7 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring David Tupaz, Richard Hallmarq, Mario De La Torre at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 9 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

MARCH 11

Style Fashion Week cocktails and marketplace at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 5 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Disco Panda, Ydamys Simo at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 7 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Eddie Eddie By Billy Tommy, Bijan Andre, WANGLILING at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 9 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

MARCH 12

Fashion Week LA swim and activewear runway show at downtown L.A. location TDA | 4 p.m. | fwla.com

Style Fashion Week cocktails and marketplace in collaboration with Cirque Du Soleil's “Zumanity” at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 5 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Thomas Wylde at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 7 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

Style Fashion Week runway show featuring Adrian Alicea at the Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood, Calif. | 9 p.m. | www.stylefashionweek.com

MARCH 13

Fashion Week LA men’s runway at downtown L.A. location TDA | 7 p.m. | fwla.com

MARCH 14

Fashion Week LA prêt-à-porter runway show at downtown L.A. location TDA | 7 p.m. | fwla.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week opening VIP party at Le Jardin Hollywood | 10 p.m. doors open, guest list closes at 11 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

MARCH 12

Nicole Miller pop-up charity event at Nicole Miller Sunset Boulevard | 6 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

MARCH 14

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 6 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Hale Bob, Dair By Odair Pereria, Danny Ngyen Couture at the

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 7 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 8 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Usama Ishtay, Kenneth Barlis, Sen Couture at the

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 9 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

MARCH 15

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 6 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Lily Marotto, Jonathan Marc Stein, Charles and Ron at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 7 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 8 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Rich By Richie Rich, Bits Designs, Mister Triple X By Erik Rosete at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 9 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

MARCH 16

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 4 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows presented by Curvy Couture featuring Kiyonna Clothing, Norahs Khan Designs, Philthy Ragz, Burning Guitars Gear at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 5 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 6 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

LA Fashion Week live-streamed opening reception at the W Hollywood | 7 p.m. | lafw.net

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Lil Jewels Boutique, 21 Reasons Why By Madeline Stuart, Willfredo Gerardo at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 7 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 8 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Albert Fontanilla, House Of Byfield, Stello at the

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 9 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

MARCH 17

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 4 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows presented by Best Talent Group featuring Monnalisa, Art Institute of Hollywood, Jessie Liu at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 5 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 6 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Arzamendi Style, Dahil Republic Of Couture,

Adolfo Sanchez at the Beverly Hilton | 7 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

LA Fashion Week runway show featuring Hardeman at the W Hollywood | 8 p.m. |lafw.net

Art Hearts Fashion Week cocktail reception and art gallery at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills | 8 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

Art Hearts Fashion Week runway shows featuring Resty Lagare, Rocky Gathercole, Elie Madi at the Bevely Hilton | 9 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

LA Fashion Week after party at the W Hollywood | 10:30 p.m. lafw.net

MARCH 18

LA Fashion Week runway show featuring Grayscale at the W Hollywood | 6:30 p.m. | lafw.net

LA Fashion Week runway show featuring Sav Noir at the W Hollywood | 8:30 p.m. | lafw.net

LA Fashion Week runway show featuring Vicken Derderian at the W Hollywood | 9:30 p.m. | lafw.net

Art Hearts Fashion Week closing gala and fashion festival at Unici Casa Culver City | 10 p.m. | www.artheartsfashion.com

LA Fashion Week after party at the W Hollywood | 10:30 p.m. | lafw.net

MARCH 19

LA Fashion Week runway show featuring Candice Cuoco, Vanessa Simmons at the W Hollywood | 8 p.m. | lafw.net

LA Fashion Week after party at the W Hollywood | 10:30 p.m. | lafw.net