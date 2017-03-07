Hermès’ Walks in DTLA

A hit song from the 1980s claimed “No One Walks In L.A,” but heritage brand Hermès does.

On March 9, the elegant Paris fashion house will produce a “Dwntwnmen” event in gritty downtown Los Angeles. There will be fashion show and installations on Hermès’ spring-summer 2017 men’s collection, according to media reports.

Before the show, Hermès released a video of a model, clad in its bright spring-summer 2017 looks, walking through downtown Los Angeles’ Broadway, which is the address of some grand silent film-era movie palaces as well as urban blight. With the release, the venerable fashion house walked into the court of public opinion. Here’s a few comments on the video’s Facebook page;

“Nice way to get tight shots of downtown to avoid homeless there,” a viewer named Jesse Davis reviewed. “DTLA=major homeless issues!!” Kelly Brin commented. She identified herself as a former downtown Los Angeles resident.”Enjoyed this video,” wrote Andrei Amodia.