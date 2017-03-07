Naked Princess Moving Out of Flagship

The Naked Princess lingerie, loungewear and beauty label will be moving out of its sprawling West Hollywood, Calif., flagship, according to a statement from the brand. The company will focus e-commerce and wholesale, and forecast that it would open a pop-up shop at the end of 2017. The brand will continue to run a boutique in the resort town of Whitefish, Mont., as well as its website nakedprincess.com.

In 2014, Naked Princess moved into the flagship, located on 653 N. La Cienega Blvd. The place is across the street from the Melrose Place designer shopping street which features boutiques for Monique Lhuillier, The Row, Carolina Herrera and Marc Jacobs. It also is a couple of blocks away from the burgeoning shopping enclave of Melrose and La Cienega, which is the address for an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet shop as well as emporiums for Rag & Bone and Lululemon Athletica.

The multi-floor, 6,000-square-foot boutique was previously occupied by the Catherine Malandrino Maison shop, which sold the designer’s collections and one-of-a kind items.

Naked Princess offered bras, panties, camisoles, pajamas, bathrobes, beauty products and gifts at the genteel house which was set back from busy La Cienega traffic by a large, shaded patio with picnic tables. The flagship also featured a VIP lounge and a garden. The space also hosted some private events.

Naked Princess will run a sale before moving. The last day of the sale is scheduled for March 11.