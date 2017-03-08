FASHION What Do Shoppers Want This Spring?

Poshmark has been around for six years now and has millions of millennial shoppers on its e-commerce site hunting for new and used clothing. It's a site where people sell to other people.



“With one in 50 women in America currently selling her style on Poshmark, we’re able to gain unique insight into shopping habits and trends,” said Tracy Sun, co-founder and vice president of merchandising at Poshmark.

With all those fashionistas trolling for bargains and hot items, there are a few things that have become apparent.

With one in 100 fashion items purchased in the United States and then resold on Poshmark, the hottest brands people are looking for are Lululemon, Gucci, Adidas, Free People and Madewell.

And the styles and categories that shoppers are craving are jumpsuits and rompers; sandals and wedges; mother-of-the-bride and prom dresses; leggings; and cross-body bags.

When it comes to regional shopping, things start to get different. Here in Los Angeles, we Angelenos are into the boho vibe. In the San Francisco and Silicon Valley area, Madewell tops are a regular item in many people's wardrobe. In buttoned-up Washington, D.C., it's dresses that are at the top of the apparel list this spring.

And in the Big Apple, the layered look is strong to cope with changing weather.