ACTIVEWEAR INSIGHT Fall/Winter 2017 Activewear Insight by Trendstop

Global fashion forecasting agency Trendstop gave us the insider lowdown into the latest activewear trends impacting the industry for the Fall/Winter 2017–18 season. Fresh from Europe’s premiere outdoor and activewear event, Ispo in Munich, these key themes will be essential in influencing the performance apparel and accessories markets. Dusted surfaces and sandy earth tones reference desert expeditions and a back-to-nature ethos while creative padding and placement type illustrate the season’s performance-focused advancements.

Desert Sands

Earthy tones take inspiration from desert sunrises and arid landscapes. Natural tan suede and butter-soft leathers work especially well for outdoor footwear and accessories applications while warming up the winter palette.

Dusted White

Hot off the menswear catwalks, dusted off-white tones stand out among the traditional activewear brights. Tactile fabrications soften icy color infusions while single color looks with self or tonal trims have a rustic-meets-performance sensibility.

Organic Elements

Outdoor adventures influence the use of natural fabrics and fibers. Untreated denims and cotton fuse utilitarian functionality with an organic approach that taps into the sustainable mindset. Forest tones, cork paneling and leather trims reinforce the “nature trek” vibe.

Creative Paddings

The padded jacket, a huge influence on the fashion market, continues to demonstrate performance wear’s strong crossover appeal. Surface pattern experimentation such as embossing, mix-and-match quilting and blocked panels update core styles.

Hidden Message

Print and pattern speak a graphic language as brand messages become integrated into garments. Careful placement and subtle contrasts add a surprise element to outerwear while tonal embosses and embroidery put a sophisticated spin on performance detailing.

