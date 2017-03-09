NEW LINES
New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Fall 2017
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Joyce Snyder Sales
A337
Asian Eye Scarfs Updated
Belldini Updated
Cherishh Updated
Heart of Haute Updated
Plum and Thread Updated
Variations Updated
Persnickety Clothing Company
A648
Persnickety Clothing Company Children’s
Acco Ltd
A1147/1155
Acco Ltd Textiles
QiQi Apparel Inc.
A1149
QiQi Textiles
Kiko Leather Co.
B511
Kiko Leather Co. Young contemporary
Basil & Lola
B536
Everleigh Contemporary
Samil Solutions
B717
Samil Solutions Textiles
Luxephil
B809
Luxephil Juniors
G-Tex Apparel Inc.
C1161
G-Tex Apparel Inc. Textiles
NEW LOCATIONS
Jewelry & Gifts
Relocated from A1089 to A338
Jewelry & Gifts Fashion accessories
JGI Jewelry Fashion accessories
Proven Luxury
Relocated from A1092 to A1087
Extreme Leather Fashion accessories
Kaii
Relocated from B530 to A1165
Kaii Contemporary
Mac & Lou
Relocated from A1082 to B526
Milan Franeta Contemporary
Murcia Marin Contemporary
Nolabel Italia Contemporary
Rockertype Contemporary
Sheen Contemporary
Accessories
Roxstar
A342
Laura Alexander Jewelry
By Debbie of California
A1002
Barry Owen
Romy M
A1083
Beatrice Rocks Jewelry
Riki & Romi Handbags
Updated Women’s Collections
Sharon Koshet Sales
A303/304
Avani del Amour
Lisa Lenchner
A307
Benares
Color Works
Melody Fast Sales
A313
Linit
Manta del Lago
J V Associates
A314
Shana Apparel
Sheila Lott Sales
A325
Bashara Imports
Komil
Karen George & Company
A394
Einii
True
Women’s Contemporary
Dakota Showroom
A593
Colourful Rebel
Game Day Divas
The Park Showroom
B477
22/7
Gudrun + Gudrun
Res Denim
Sugar
Synergy
Season After Season
B498
Mitchell Evan
Urvin
L on 5
B503
Emelia
Dimmatin
Jilliper
Strategy LA
B520
Kay Celine
Komarov
Side Stitch
Skovhuss Denmark
PerlmanRep
B535
Black Tape
C & C California
IKKS Paris
Toby Heart Ginger
Kids’ & Maternity
Mini Mod Mode
A601
Jeux de Bebe
The Glitter Box
A602
Maeli Rose
Butterscotch Kidz
A605
Bamboo & Love
Brave Bonnets
Calibeth/Kids
Ettel Bettel
Lola Jo Sales
A607
Chalk Pearl
Copper Pearl
Holly & Beau
Real Shades
Eloisa & Mia
A611
Bee Funny Baby
Elegantbaby
Foamology
Little Blue House by Hatley
Noodle & Boo
Katie Kids/Jamari International Ltd.
A645
Nununu
West Coast Maternity
A652/692
Isabella Oliver
Rebecca Ebershoff
A656
Mini A Ture
Kidiliz Group
A675
Tartine et Chocolate
Kids du Monde
A678
Jusbe Kids
Randee’s Showroom LLC
A679
Miles Baby
River + Rosy Hair Accessories
Bow & Arrow Showroom
A683
Lion of Leisure
Milky
Shayna Masino Sales
A689
Mia New York
Smallshop Showroom
A692
Lelli Kelly
Tiny Trucker Co.
Paperdoll Style
A698
Ashira
Little Layla
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Accessory Headquarters
Suite 503
Carlos Falchi
Catherine by Catherine Malandrino
CXL by Christian LaCroix
Go! SAC
Hayden by Hayden-Harnett
Joan Vass
Crayola Sisters
Suite 1003
B. Hadakisumo
Barbosa
Caraucci
Hanna
Hipstirr
Rising Tide
Saga
Vanite Couture
NEW LOCATIONS
Emblem Showroom
Relocated from Suite 407 to Suite 707
Ashley Michaelsen
Elle Zeitoune
Magdalena Duma
Micha Designs
Pelle d’Arte Leather
Pygmees
Silvana K Jewelry
Talina Hermann
The Shanti Butterfly
TOV
Zhivago
A La Mode Showroom
Relocated from Suite 407 to Suite 707
Cleokai
Dirtee Hollywood
Frenzii
Hidden Heart
Hourglass Lily
IDI
Lily
Lumiere
Sentimental NY
Xinki
Niche Showroom
Relocated from Suite 400 to Suite 901
Acrobat
Billy T
Fate
Leola
Lysse
Parker Smith
Skinny Tees
Tiff and Jen
Zacasha
Barbara James Showroom
Relocated from Suite 1007 to Suite 907
Adelyn Rae
Coin 1804
Foxiedox
Fraiche by J
Rebecca Elliot
The GIG Showroom
Relocated from Suite 907 to Suite 1005
Blush Lingerie
Calvin Klein Men’s underwear
Clo Intimo
Invisibelt
Miraclesuit Shapewear
Private Arts
TC
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s underwear and sleepwear
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s underwear and sleepwear
Tommy John
WG
NEW LINES
10eleven
Suite 135
Kule
Soft Joie
Tabula Rasa
The Mighty Company
Michael Bush LA-Apparel
Suite 406
Laura Hlavac
By Design
Suite 510
By Design
Karma Showroom
Suite 600
Zuzu Apparel
Jokenstyle Showroom
Suite 607
Celine Dion Collection
Hasson Costa
Suite 700
Bishop and Young
Naadam
Dial M
Suite 715
Greening the Blues
Trend Request
Suite 803
Dual Nature
Good Luck Gem
In Spades
Know One Cares
Lime Blue
Mellow Day
Showroom Shift
Suite 806
Stella Carakasi
Yoshi Yoshi by PJ
Strut LA
Suite 807
Mishky
Bernadette Mopera & Co.
Suite 813
Emily and Fin
s.a.m. Showroom
Suite 906
The Ruse
Twenty
The Landa Showroom
Suite 1001
Another Love
Wanderlux
Brandy Garrison
Suite 1002
Jade
Mary Minser Sales
Suite 1005
Junge
Fashionlink/Creative Concepts
Suite 1011
Henry Christ
Rande Cohen Showroom
Suite 1103
HOM Venice
lola & Sophie
Vonderheide Showroom
Suite 1200
Knockout Panties
Ruti
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
COA
M Group
Suite 1207
Buffalo Jeans Belts and cold weather
Kate Spade Belts and cold weather
Fila Socks
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW LOCATIONS
It’s All About the Girls
Relocated from Suite 412 to Suite 513
NEW SHOWROOMS
The Locale Group
Suite 209
Isla
La Maison Talulah
Stevie May
Iro
Suite 533
Band of Gypsies
Suite 1029
Gerry Building
910 S. Los Angeles, St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
JINNO INTL. USA
Suite 402B
Juliyn Taylor Showroom
Suite 503
Lilybod
Miel
Rese Active
Sukishufu
SHEIN
Suite 706
Coco Melody
Suite 801-802
Academy Awards
843 S Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Simmons PR
3H
ELR Media Group
3N