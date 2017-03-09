NEW LINES New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Fall 2017

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Joyce Snyder Sales

A337

Asian Eye Scarfs Updated

Belldini Updated

Cherishh Updated

Heart of Haute Updated

Plum and Thread Updated

Variations Updated

Persnickety Clothing Company

A648

Persnickety Clothing Company Children’s

Acco Ltd

A1147/1155

Acco Ltd Textiles

QiQi Apparel Inc.

A1149

QiQi Textiles

Kiko Leather Co.

B511

Kiko Leather Co. Young contemporary

Basil & Lola

B536

Everleigh Contemporary

Samil Solutions

B717

Samil Solutions Textiles

Luxephil

B809

Luxephil Juniors

G-Tex Apparel Inc.

C1161

G-Tex Apparel Inc. Textiles

NEW LOCATIONS

Jewelry & Gifts

Relocated from A1089 to A338

Jewelry & Gifts Fashion accessories

JGI Jewelry Fashion accessories

Proven Luxury

Relocated from A1092 to A1087

Extreme Leather Fashion accessories

Kaii

Relocated from B530 to A1165

Kaii Contemporary

Mac & Lou

Relocated from A1082 to B526

Milan Franeta Contemporary

Murcia Marin Contemporary

Nolabel Italia Contemporary

Rockertype Contemporary

Sheen Contemporary

Accessories

Roxstar

A342

Laura Alexander Jewelry

By Debbie of California

A1002

Barry Owen

Romy M

A1083

Beatrice Rocks Jewelry

Riki & Romi Handbags

Updated Women’s Collections

Sharon Koshet Sales

A303/304

Avani del Amour

Lisa Lenchner

A307

Benares

Color Works

Melody Fast Sales

A313

Linit

Manta del Lago

J V Associates

A314

Shana Apparel

Sheila Lott Sales

A325

Bashara Imports

Komil

Karen George & Company

A394

Einii

True

Women’s Contemporary

Dakota Showroom

A593

Colourful Rebel

Game Day Divas

The Park Showroom

B477

22/7

Gudrun + Gudrun

Res Denim

Sugar

Synergy

Season After Season

B498

Mitchell Evan

Urvin

L on 5

B503

Emelia

Dimmatin

Jilliper

Strategy LA

B520

Kay Celine

Komarov

Side Stitch

Skovhuss Denmark

PerlmanRep

B535

Black Tape

C & C California

IKKS Paris

Toby Heart Ginger

Kids’ & Maternity

Mini Mod Mode

A601

Jeux de Bebe

The Glitter Box

A602

Maeli Rose

Butterscotch Kidz

A605

Bamboo & Love

Brave Bonnets

Calibeth/Kids

Ettel Bettel

Lola Jo Sales

A607

Chalk Pearl

Copper Pearl

Holly & Beau

Real Shades

Eloisa & Mia

A611

Bee Funny Baby

Elegantbaby

Foamology

Little Blue House by Hatley

Noodle & Boo

Katie Kids/Jamari International Ltd.

A645

Nununu

West Coast Maternity

A652/692

Isabella Oliver

Rebecca Ebershoff

A656

Mini A Ture

Kidiliz Group

A675

Tartine et Chocolate

Kids du Monde

A678

Jusbe Kids

Randee’s Showroom LLC

A679

Miles Baby

River + Rosy Hair Accessories

Bow & Arrow Showroom

A683

Lion of Leisure

Milky

Shayna Masino Sales

A689

Mia New York

Smallshop Showroom

A692

Lelli Kelly

Tiny Trucker Co.

Paperdoll Style

A698

Ashira

Little Layla

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Accessory Headquarters

Suite 503

Carlos Falchi

Catherine by Catherine Malandrino

CXL by Christian LaCroix

Go! SAC

Hayden by Hayden-Harnett

Joan Vass

Crayola Sisters

Suite 1003

B. Hadakisumo

Barbosa

Caraucci

Hanna

Hipstirr

Rising Tide

Saga

Vanite Couture

NEW LOCATIONS

Emblem Showroom

Relocated from Suite 407 to Suite 707

Ashley Michaelsen

Elle Zeitoune

Magdalena Duma

Micha Designs

Pelle d’Arte Leather

Pygmees

Silvana K Jewelry

Talina Hermann

The Shanti Butterfly

TOV

Zhivago

A La Mode Showroom

Relocated from Suite 407 to Suite 707

Cleokai

Dirtee Hollywood

Frenzii

Hidden Heart

Hourglass Lily

IDI

Lily

Lumiere

Sentimental NY

Xinki

Niche Showroom

Relocated from Suite 400 to Suite 901

Acrobat

Billy T

Fate

Leola

Lysse

Parker Smith

Skinny Tees

Tiff and Jen

Zacasha

Barbara James Showroom

Relocated from Suite 1007 to Suite 907

Adelyn Rae

Coin 1804

Foxiedox

Fraiche by J

Rebecca Elliot

The GIG Showroom

Relocated from Suite 907 to Suite 1005

Blush Lingerie

Calvin Klein Men’s underwear

Clo Intimo

Invisibelt

Miraclesuit Shapewear

Private Arts

TC

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s underwear and sleepwear

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s underwear and sleepwear

Tommy John

WG

NEW LINES

10eleven

Suite 135

Kule

Soft Joie

Tabula Rasa

The Mighty Company

Michael Bush LA-Apparel

Suite 406

Laura Hlavac

By Design

Suite 510

By Design

Karma Showroom

Suite 600

Zuzu Apparel

Jokenstyle Showroom

Suite 607

Celine Dion Collection

Hasson Costa

Suite 700

Bishop and Young

Naadam

Dial M

Suite 715

Greening the Blues

Trend Request

Suite 803

Dual Nature

Good Luck Gem

In Spades

Know One Cares

Lime Blue

Mellow Day

Showroom Shift

Suite 806

Stella Carakasi

Yoshi Yoshi by PJ

Strut LA

Suite 807

Mishky

Bernadette Mopera & Co.

Suite 813

Emily and Fin

s.a.m. Showroom

Suite 906

The Ruse

Twenty

The Landa Showroom

Suite 1001

Another Love

Wanderlux

Brandy Garrison

Suite 1002

Jade

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1005

Junge

Fashionlink/Creative Concepts

Suite 1011

Henry Christ

Rande Cohen Showroom

Suite 1103

HOM Venice

lola & Sophie

Vonderheide Showroom

Suite 1200

Knockout Panties

Ruti

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

COA

M Group

Suite 1207

Buffalo Jeans Belts and cold weather

Kate Spade Belts and cold weather

Fila Socks

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW LOCATIONS

It’s All About the Girls

Relocated from Suite 412 to Suite 513

NEW SHOWROOMS

The Locale Group

Suite 209

Isla

La Maison Talulah

Stevie May

Iro

Suite 533

Band of Gypsies

Suite 1029

Gerry Building

910 S. Los Angeles, St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

JINNO INTL. USA

Suite 402B

Juliyn Taylor Showroom

Suite 503

Lilybod

Miel

Rese Active

Sukishufu

SHEIN

Suite 706

Coco Melody

Suite 801-802

Academy Awards

843 S Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Simmons PR

3H

ELR Media Group

3N