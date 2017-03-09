SUNRISE BRANDS Sunrise Brands Partners With Eva Longoria for New Collection

Eva Longoria, the actress known for her years on the TV series “Desperate Housewives,” is no stranger to fashion. Her role in the long-running nighttime soap opera portrayed her as a former model who was always elegantly dressed—even when she was living in the suburbs.

So it came as no surprise when Longoria announced she was starting her own clothing collection created for the young professional woman in mind and reflecting Longoria’s busy lifestyle, which has her working as a director, producer and businesswoman.

Longoria first launched her collection last year, when it was available exclusively at The Limited chain of stores. But now that The Limited has shuttered its doors, filed for bankruptcy and sold off its brand name to private-equity company Sycamore Partners for $26.75 million, the Eva Longoria Collection was relaunched for Spring 2017 with Sunrise Brands, a Los Angeles denim and lifestyle apparel company. The Eva Longoria Collection is available exclusively at www.evalongoria.com.

The line offers feminine details and effortless looks reflecting Longoria’s personal style. The collection includes fit-and-flare dresses and peplum details as well as blouse silhouettes with dramatic necklines and sleeve details, pencil skirts, well-fitting denim, novelty fashion knits, jackets, statement tees and wear-to-work separates. The collection is available in sizes ranging from 0 to 18 (with some styles offering petite sizing) at retail price points that range from $39 to $159.

Key colors within the collection emphasize classic navy, corals and red, pale tones and nude, as well as feminine, understated prints. Many of the styles have an emphasis on comfort with stretch in the fabric, which includes power knits, Ponte and four-way stretch denim. “I love working with great fabrics that are comfortable, soft to the touch and feel good against the body,” Longoria said.

The next Eva Longoria Collection, for Fall 2017, is being shown at the Sunrise Brands showroom in New York City. The collection features lots of denim, military and menswear-inspired looks and fashion dresses. Longoria describes the Fall looks as a blending of androgyny and femininity while incorporating new and exciting shapes and silhouettes.

Rachael Barnard, an executive at Sunrise Brands, said the company will be working with Longoria to expand her sense of style into other product categories.

Sunrise Brands was founded by Gerard Guez, who got his start in the apparel industry in the late 1970s with Sasson Jeans, started by his brother Paul Guez. “Eva is the best partner we could have asked for,” Gerard Guez said. “She is an intelligent entrepreneur and spokesperson whose talents span from design and style to acting and producing.”

Sunrise Brands previously operated under the name Tarrant Apparel Group, which became a publicly traded company in 1996. Guez changed the company name to Sunrise Brands in 2009, returning it to a privately held company and establishing a number of licensing deals and partnerships. In 2003, Guez acquired the Sevens7 Denim license and that same year launched American Rag Cie as a private label sold exclusively at Macy’s.

Three years ago, Sunrise Brands acquired the Melissa McCarthy license to make clothing for plus-size women.