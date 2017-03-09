True Religion’s Non-Conforming Ambassadors

Planning to flex its “non-conformist” values, according to a brand statement, denim brand True Religion announced rocker Tommy Lee, Country musician Nikki Lane and Herizen F. Guardiola, of Netflix’s hip hop musical drama The Get Down, will serve as the brand’s ambassadors. They will appear in its This Is True Spring 2017 brand campaign.

"Each ambassador personifies the unique qualities of the True Religion DNA. We are a brand known for 'doing denim different', these artist's personalities and view of the world, push our brand proposition forward" Tara Peyrache, True Religion's chief marketing officer, said.