THE LA ART BOOK FAIR Books and Looks

The LA Art Book Fair held its 5th-annual run last weekend at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in L.A.’s Little Tokyo neighborhood.

The Art Fair brings together book and art catalog sellers, collectors, buyers and enthusiasts to one gigantic, creative arena. The selection ran the gamut from vintage photography books to art covering current political matters and everything in between. Some of the most creative books were seen at the “Zine” section of the fair. This section is where independent publishers were selling and displaying their handmade, small-format books, screened T-shirts, arts and crafts and tons of collectible matter. It was an area where many of the small vendors got to express their own personal stance in life through literature and art.

Preview night on Thursday proved to be one of the best events to be at in LA. There were special musical performances by Karen Black, Seth Bogart and Kembra Pfahler on a small stage outside, a variety of food vendors lined up in the courtyard, a bar inside and plenty of LA’s fashionistas in attendance. Once again it proves that LA is one of the most important cities in the world for art, culture and style.