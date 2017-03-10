THE LA ART BOOK FAIR

Books and Looks

Estevan Ramos | Friday, March 10, 2017

The LA Art Book Fair held its 5th-annual run last weekend at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in L.A.’s Little Tokyo neighborhood.

The Art Fair brings together book and art catalog sellers, collectors, buyers and enthusiasts to one gigantic, creative arena. The selection ran the gamut from vintage photography books to art covering current political matters and everything in between. Some of the most creative books were seen at the “Zine” section of the fair. This section is where independent publishers were selling and displaying their handmade, small-format books, screened T-shirts, arts and crafts and tons of collectible matter. It was an area where many of the small vendors got to express their own personal stance in life through literature and art.

Preview night on Thursday proved to be one of the best events to be at in LA. There were special musical performances by Karen Black, Seth Bogart and Kembra Pfahler on a small stage outside, a variety of food vendors lined up in the courtyard, a bar inside and plenty of LA’s fashionistas in attendance. Once again it proves that LA is one of the most important cities in the world for art, culture and style.

photo

ARTS AND CRAFTS: Mixture of art, photography, crafts, jewelry and installations were seen through the museum. It added to the creativity seen all over the Fair.

photo

BOOKS AND ZINES: Books from around the world and local publishers were available for sale and display throughout the four-day fair. The Zine section was a popular section with at times, was standing-room only.

photo

HERE’S MY MESSAGE: Personal messages were on the walls, in the booths and on attendees’ clothing. Self-expression was very important at the Fair.

photo

THE SCENE: There were crowds in every section of The Geffen with plenty of enthusiasm throughout the four-day event. During the weekend, there were times when there was a line of 200 or 300 people waiting to enter.

photo

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, was on hand for autographs—and personal quick rendering of Bart by request.

photo

MEN AT THE FAIR: Men dressed for comfort and individuality. Sporty and leisurewear to intellectual looks and grunge, the guys stayed true to SoCal style.

photo

WOMEN AT THE FAIR: The women took fashion and made it unique and personal. From LA Homegirl Chola and Japanese kimono to fairytale utilitarian and power dressing in Chanel, variety was all over the Fair.

photo

PUNK REVISITED: Throwback to the late ’70s and early ’80s punk scene, the biker jacket in a variety of looks showed up all over the Fair. Some played it safe in washed denim or soft lambskin. Others embellished it with nail heads. The hard-edge, street-chic looks proved to be popular. Pictured in lower left is Karen Black signing autographs.

photo

NIGHT GLAMOUR: With the LA “cold weather,” furs seemed perfect for La La Land. LA’s versions of night glamour in glitters, patents, sequined lace proved you don’t need black tie to be evening chic.

photo

EXIT MAKERS: The backs of jackets were just as important—if not even more—on many of the winter coats. Hand-painted messages and characters, screen-printed subjects and ornamentation made a big statement on these exit-making coats.

photo

DTLA HILLBILLIES: Mullets, ’80s rockers, farm-wear denims and small-town mechanic looks seemed fresh and added to the landscape of the fashion parade at the fair.

photo

GRAPHIC TEES AND SWEATSHIRTS: Unique, creative designed graphics and art appeared on tees and sweatshirts by vendors and attendees. Again, self-expression was very important when displaying your love for graphics.

