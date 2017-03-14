Mario De La Torre's Into The Darkness

For his Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Mario De La Torre showed a line dubbed Into the Darkness, which took a bow at Style Fashion Week on March 10.

Playing against the word "darkness," the line was about celebration, what with the brightly colored vinyl and latex styles De La Torre put on the runway. “Latex is another skin,” he said. “We are designing for women who are not afraid to be bold.” Bold did not mean skinny. De La Torre made it known that his line makes clothes for women all shapes and sizes. Proof? Plus size model Erica Lauren took the runway.