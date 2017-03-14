From the Into the Darkness runway show March 10. All images by Jon Malan Photography.

From the Into the Darkness runway show March 10. All images by Jon Malan Photography.

Mario De La Torre's Into The Darkness

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

For his Fall/Winter 2017 collection, Mario De La Torre showed a line dubbed Into the Darkness, which took a bow at Style Fashion Week on March 10.

Playing against the word "darkness," the line was about celebration, what with the brightly colored vinyl and latex styles De La Torre put on the runway. “Latex is another skin,” he said. “We are designing for women who are not afraid to be bold.” Bold did not mean skinny. De La Torre made it known that his line makes clothes for women all shapes and sizes. Proof? Plus size model Erica Lauren took the runway.

photo

Erica Lauren, a plus size model, on the runway for Mario De La Torre's Into the Darkness line. The label makes clothes for women of all shapes and sizes, De La Torre said.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

Mario De La Torre, front left, and Evette Smith, the line's art director and muse, front right.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS