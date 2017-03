Moods of Norway at Style Fashion Week

About a five minute drive away from its flagship on Melrose Avenue, the Moods of Norway brand produced a Style Fashion Week show at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. March 10.

Projected on the runway show’s screen, an image of a garden gnome. It was the mascot for Moods’ Spring ’17 line, dubbed Community Garden. Moods showed 30 looks, mostly woven shirts and tailored shirts for guys. It also showed more looks for women.