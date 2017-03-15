REISIG AND TAYLOR….URBAN POETRY

Fashion Photography in 3-D

Estevan Ramos | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

photo

Leeza Taylor and Chris Reisig

photo

Leeza Taylor and Chris Reisig are 25-year veterans in the photography and art world. The dynamic dual have spent their careers been shooting fashion campaigns and celebrities around the world. Their latest series, titled “NAKED,” they document their circle of family friends around their LA home over a 10-year period.

The photographers process the images using Lenticular printing, a process that dates back to the 1940s. Lenticular printing gives the images the illusion of 3-D by adding great depths and layers. When looking at these amazing prints, you can almost find yourself wanting to reach into the print and become part of the environment.

An exhibition of Taylor’s Lenticular fashion and lifestyle prints, titled “Urban Poetry,” was recently held at Gallery 38 in L.A.’s mid-city. The Feb. 25 opening-night event drew a variety of industry types from stylists, photographers, artists and Reisig and Taylor admirers.

ENJOY!

photo

Lenticular 1: Artwork titles, left to right, Porsch; Saskia; Bahnhof; The House

photo

Lenticular 2: Artwork titles, left to right, The Catwalk; Alina + Gus; The Palace; Girls 2

photo

Lenticular 3: Artwork titles, left to right, The Bar; Apartment 2516; The Bridge; A still shot from a model in video motion on wall projection

photo

Some of the fans included, pictured left to right, costume designer Kelle Kutsugeras with artist Leeza Taylor; designer Estevan Ramos with producer Connie Conway and artist Chris Reisig; (on right) Ortiz Industry Creative Director Claire Oritz with fashionably dressed artist friend; jewelry artist Michelle

photo

The scene throughout the night!

