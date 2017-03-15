REISIG AND TAYLOR….URBAN POETRY Fashion Photography in 3-D

Leeza Taylor and Chris Reisig are 25-year veterans in the photography and art world. The dynamic dual have spent their careers been shooting fashion campaigns and celebrities around the world. Their latest series, titled “NAKED,” they document their circle of family friends around their LA home over a 10-year period.

The photographers process the images using Lenticular printing, a process that dates back to the 1940s. Lenticular printing gives the images the illusion of 3-D by adding great depths and layers. When looking at these amazing prints, you can almost find yourself wanting to reach into the print and become part of the environment.

An exhibition of Taylor’s Lenticular fashion and lifestyle prints, titled “Urban Poetry,” was recently held at Gallery 38 in L.A.’s mid-city. The Feb. 25 opening-night event drew a variety of industry types from stylists, photographers, artists and Reisig and Taylor admirers.

ENJOY!