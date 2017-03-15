Fashion Rally for Immigrants

The Trump administration plans to change immigration rules, and some fashion brands have entered the brewing political debate with T-shirts.

Streetwear brand The Hundreds recently issued a special edition T-shirt with the graphic of the first American immigrants; 17th century Pilgrims, running across a freeway. The graphic recalls California highway signs which warned drivers to look out for illegal immigrants fleeing across streets and dangerous freeways.

At the Capsule trade show, which ran March 13-14 in Los Angeles, the Uplifters Ranch brand displayed T-shirts bearing the slogans “Immigrant” and “Deport me to…Hawaii.” Designer Staci Woo hoped the T-shirts would get people thinking. “It’s not neutral, but I also leave it up to interpretation,” she said. “It’s a thought provoker about the state of our world.”