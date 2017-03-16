RETAIL Safavi Joins Caruso

Reza Safavi recently joined Caruso, the real estate development company that owns and manages prominent retail centers such as The Grove in Los Angeles, according to a Caruso statement.

Safavi will serve as the senior vice president of project management for Caruso projects such as Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito resort and Palisades Village retail district. Palisades Village will renovate the shopping area for the affluent beach enclave of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. It is scheduled to open on Summer 2018. Safavi said that he spent 25 years working for Taslimi Construction, where he worked on projects such as the building of 240,000-square-foot Creative Artists Agency office, renovation of Beverly Hilton Hotel and the Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, Calif.

“Caruso is having an unprecedented growth trajectory, which makes it such an exciting time to join the company,” Safavi said. “This position offers a unique opportunity to project manage a variety of regional properties, in new lines of business, that will elevate the portfolio even further.”

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Safavi to our team at Caruso,” said Corinne Verdery, Caruso’s executive vice president, development. “His experience in construction and design has resulted in a unique ability to collaborate with all disciplines of a team, from pre-construction through the completion of the project, to ensure the successful implementation of design intent, constructability and quality control.”