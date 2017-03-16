Group shot of Levitation Activewear models and designer Sean Scott. Sean is in the middle, the only one wearing a shirt. All images by Payam Emrani

Sean Scott’s Levitation Activewear

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, March 16, 2017

Sean Scott is getting started in fashion early. Currently, he studies at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles. But this student is introducing a fashion line. It’s called Levitation Activewear. He produced a presentation for the men’s line March 15 at the Brigade LA boutique across from L.A. Live.

Levitation’s Black Label line is the more streetwear savvy division of Levitation. Its sweatpants, shorts and tank tops not only have an eye toward fashion, but they offer slimming silhouettes, Scott said.

photo

photo

