Sean Scott’s Levitation Activewear

Sean Scott is getting started in fashion early. Currently, he studies at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles. But this student is introducing a fashion line. It’s called Levitation Activewear. He produced a presentation for the men’s line March 15 at the Brigade LA boutique across from L.A. Live.

Levitation’s Black Label line is the more streetwear savvy division of Levitation. Its sweatpants, shorts and tank tops not only have an eye toward fashion, but they offer slimming silhouettes, Scott said.