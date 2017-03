Courtney Allegra’s Fashion Week Party

Los Angeles Fashion Week March 2017 seems to be over, but is it too late to raise a glass to a fashion week party that started the recent shindig?

Designer Courtney Allegra opened a self-named shop on Melrose Avenue in September. She kept the space at 7224 Melrose Ave. open after hours this month to throw a party with fashion and lifestyle journal Obvious Magazine. Party!