Buhler Yarns Acquired

U.S. yarn spinner Buhler Quality Yarns has been acquired by Samil Spinning Co. Ltd. in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount.

The South Korean spinning mill acquired the Jefferson, Ga., company from its parent company Switzerland-based Hermann Bühler AG. The acquisition gives Samil Spinning a manufacturing foothold in the Western Hemisphere and increases the company’s global footprint and client portfolio, according to a statement from Buhler, which further said Samil will provide “targeted investments” in the U.S. spinning mill to “build on Buhler’s full product portfolio.”

Founded by the late Werner Bieri, Buhler Quality Yarns has built a reputation as a spinner of fine yarns made from Supima cotton, MicroModal Edelweiss, MicroTencel and other blends. Bieri opened the U.S. facility in 1996 to capitalize on Hermann Bühler’s growing U.S. business. Hermann Bühler AG closed its yarn plant in Switzerland late last year.

Buhler Quality Yarns produces 9 million pounds of yarn annually for the fashion, functional apparel, home textiles and industrial fabrics markets in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Canada.

Samil Spinning opened in 1983 and has grown to be a leading yarn spinner in South Korea supplying yarn—including Lenzing MicroModal, MicroTencel, cotton, wool, silk and linen—for global apparel companies, as well as industrial safety apparel, military uniforms, and fireproof garments. The company has an annual capacity of approximately 50 million pounds.