MANUFACTURING Chupakabra Found In a T-shirt Line

There’s the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot and, since the mid-1990s, chupacabra. Urban legends from the Bill Clinton era said that this creature, with spines on its back, was responsible for attacks on goats, small animals and even small children. There have been chupacabra sightings all over Latin America and the southern border regions of the United States. But like UFOs and the Abominable Snowman, no clear photographs of chupacabra exist. Reporters for scandal tabloids attacked the story ... like hungry chupacabras.

It sounded like the perfect starting-off point for a T-shirt line for Eric Martin, the founder of The Park Showroom in downtown Los Angeles. He introduced the line Chupakabra last month at the Project trade show in Las Vegas. T-shirt blanks were custom made for the line in Honduras. But the line’s graphics were made by artists with roots in Los Angeles graffiti crews.

Some of the line’s T-shirts bear the word “Chupakabra” in gothic lettering favored by rap fans and bad boys all over California. Another look is a satire on the popular graphic “Hecho en Mexico.” But instead of the Mexican eagle in the graphic, there’s the head of a chupacabra.

Another graphic goes for political satire. It features an image of a Wall Street executive, but the financial chief clearly bears devilish horns on his head.

The debut Chupakabra collection also features fleece, coach’s jackets, and boxer’s jackets, which are similar to coach’s jackets but with short sleeves. There also are joggers with Lycra details. Pull up the legs on the pants, and it will show Lycra around the ankles. It gives the illusion that the wearer is exercising. Wholesale price points range from $16 to $40. For more information, contact eric@theparkshowroom.com.

Photos courtesy of Chupakabra.