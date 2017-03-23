Profile Industries' L.A. Splash

Weather in the northeast has become more extreme, and harsher winters damage the business of New York-headquartered labels making Spring fashions. The solution for Manhattan-headquartered Profile Industries, Inc.? Open a showroom in Los Angeles.

In January, Shiv Behal, Profile’s president, opened a company showroom in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, specifically located at 117 W. 9th St., Suite 818. “A season can be written off in a few bad weeks,” Behal said of the market in the northeast. Currently, Profiles makes 70 percent of its business in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. “Los Angeles has much better weather year round. A woman can always wear a woven garment and layer up with something,” he said.

Profile’s new designer is Lisa Cox, who spent a lot of time in Los Angeles. The contemporary label’s clothes are produced in India. Lynette Tyner, Profile’s L.A. sales rep, recently produced a photo shoot with models in Los Angeles landmarks such as MacArthur Park. Looks like this New York company went native.