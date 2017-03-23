Profile, a New York brand, recently completed a Spring '17 photo shoot with a L.A. vibe. Case in point, a model riding a bike from Los Angeles' Metro. Photo by Demon Morris.

Profile Industries' L.A. Splash

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, March 23, 2017

Weather in the northeast has become more extreme, and harsher winters damage the business of New York-headquartered labels making Spring fashions. The solution for Manhattan-headquartered Profile Industries, Inc.? Open a showroom in Los Angeles.

In January, Shiv Behal, Profile’s president, opened a company showroom in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, specifically located at 117 W. 9th St., Suite 818. “A season can be written off in a few bad weeks,” Behal said of the market in the northeast. Currently, Profiles makes 70 percent of its business in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. “Los Angeles has much better weather year round. A woman can always wear a woven garment and layer up with something,” he said.

Profile’s new designer is Lisa Cox, who spent a lot of time in Los Angeles. The contemporary label’s clothes are produced in India. Lynette Tyner, Profile’s L.A. sales rep, recently produced a photo shoot with models in Los Angeles landmarks such as MacArthur Park. Looks like this New York company went native.

photo

Another Spring '17 Profile look. This one photographed at MacArthur Park. Image by Square Line Photography

photo

Photo by Demon Morris

